Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.