Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

