Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 7.26% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLLV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. 22,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

