Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FMS opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

