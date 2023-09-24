FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $388,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.2 %

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

