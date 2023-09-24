General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Get General Mills alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.