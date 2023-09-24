Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lifted by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.35. 569,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

