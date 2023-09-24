Gibson Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $8,664,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,689. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

