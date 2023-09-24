Gibson Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.49. 173,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,071. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

