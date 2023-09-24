GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

Get Free Report

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

