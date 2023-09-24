GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.