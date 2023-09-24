Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.55

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $12.65. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 200,369 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.54%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.