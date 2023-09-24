Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,718 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GPN opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.