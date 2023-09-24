Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.39

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $27.21. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 337,045 shares changing hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $451.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 597.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,231 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

