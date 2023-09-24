Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.39

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $27.21. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 337,045 shares changing hands.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $451.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -47.06%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.