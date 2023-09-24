Glovista Investments LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April makes up 1.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAPR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 155,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 89,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.23. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

