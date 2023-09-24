GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BND stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

