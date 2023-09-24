GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 3.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. 378,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,624. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $97.60 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

