GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,723.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,565 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,054,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 506,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,742. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

