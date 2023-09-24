GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Accenture comprises approximately 0.3% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.09. 1,994,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average of $297.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.