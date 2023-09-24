GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 6,046 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $272.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

