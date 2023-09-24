GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 291 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.