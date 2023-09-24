GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $124,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1,402.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE RTX opened at $71.58 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

