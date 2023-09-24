GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $784,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.33. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

