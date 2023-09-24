GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

CCI stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $155.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.