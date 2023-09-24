GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $104,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.