GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

