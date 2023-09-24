GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 41.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TFC opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

