GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.65 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

