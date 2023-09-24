GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 5,812 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $55,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after buying an additional 134,418 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.29%.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

