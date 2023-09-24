GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 9,675 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

