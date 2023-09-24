GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 303.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $744.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

