Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,793.05

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,793.05 ($59.37) and traded as high as GBX 5,266.25 ($65.23). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 5,040 ($62.43), with a volume of 3,170 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Goodwin
Goodwin Trading Down 4.0 %
Goodwin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 57.50 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.
Goodwin Company Profile
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodwin
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.