Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,793.05 ($59.37) and traded as high as GBX 5,266.25 ($65.23). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 5,040 ($62.43), with a volume of 3,170 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,793.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,354.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £378.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,434.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 57.50 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

