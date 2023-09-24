GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

