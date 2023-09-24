GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 4,986 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,823,000,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $43.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

