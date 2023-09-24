GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

