GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $64,548,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,683,000 after acquiring an additional 233,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.37. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

