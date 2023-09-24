GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 145,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.9 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

