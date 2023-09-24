GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

