GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

SPIB stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

