GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Mastercard stock opened at $402.22 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

