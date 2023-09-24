GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.