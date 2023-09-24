GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.23 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -744.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

