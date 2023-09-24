GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 19,270 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTSM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

