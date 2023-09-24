GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 37,859 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

