Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 381,934 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

