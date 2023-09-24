Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

