Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.61%.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
