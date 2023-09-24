Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.