Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

