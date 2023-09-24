Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,459,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

