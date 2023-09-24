Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $550.54. 2,354,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $304.88 and a one year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

