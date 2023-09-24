Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

ARKK traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 13,292,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,381. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.